Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 342.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 13.9% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 35,742 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after purchasing an additional 4,370 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.6% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,334 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 5,321 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $608,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 28.3% in the second quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,668 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries by 4.8% in the second quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on PPG. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. TheStreet raised PPG Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their price target on PPG Industries to $160.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.24.

PPG Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE PPG opened at $110.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 22.97% and a net margin of 6.20%. Research analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. This is an increase from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 54.39%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

Featured Stories

