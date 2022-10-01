Ellevest Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 602 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MDT. WC Walker & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.5% during the second quarter. WC Walker & Associates Inc. now owns 22,348 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.6% during the second quarter. Oak Harvest Investment Services now owns 49,704 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,461,000 after acquiring an additional 3,915 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,654,909 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $148,558,000 after purchasing an additional 151,596 shares during the period. Empirical Asset Management LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 208.9% in the 2nd quarter. Empirical Asset Management LLC now owns 6,684 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $600,000 after purchasing an additional 4,520 shares during the period. Finally, NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC grew its position in Medtronic by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 91,782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695 shares during the period. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $80.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $107.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. Medtronic plc has a 12 month low of $80.39 and a 12 month high of $128.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.95 and its 200 day moving average is $96.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Medtronic Dividend Announcement

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.20 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 16.75% and a return on equity of 13.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MDT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James cut shares of Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $111.00 to $97.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $103.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Medtronic from $125.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.52.

Medtronic Profile

(Get Rating)

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.