Ellevest Inc. Sells 115 Shares of CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Ellevest Inc. decreased its position in CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in CMC Materials were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Hardy Reed LLC bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CMC Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 93.72% of the company’s stock.

Get CMC Materials alerts:

CMC Materials Price Performance

Shares of CMC Materials stock opened at $173.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $173.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.43. CMC Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $119.19 and a 12-month high of $197.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CMC Materials Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CMC Materials in a research report on Monday, September 26th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.25.

(Get Rating)

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates in two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CMC Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CMC Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.