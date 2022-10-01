Ellevest Inc. Sells 180 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ellevest Inc. cut its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 295 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $58,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 120.0% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 132 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Veeva Systems during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 1,230.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 71.4% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 180 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 80.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veeva Systems news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares in the company, valued at $2,959,575.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.27, for a total value of $1,692,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,546 shares in the company, valued at $430,961.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total value of $46,797.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,959,575.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Veeva Systems stock opened at $164.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $25.60 billion, a PE ratio of 67.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $197.34 and a 200 day moving average of $192.45. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of $152.04 and a 52 week high of $327.78.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 31st. The technology company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $534.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.70 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 13.40% and a net margin of 19.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $267.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Veeva Systems to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veeva Systems from $222.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $223.05.

About Veeva Systems

(Get Rating)

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software, data, and analytics solutions, which include Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) and Veeva Medical CRM, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM MyInsights, Veeva CLM, Veeva CRM Approved Email, Veeva CRM Engage, Veeva Align, Veeva CRM Events Management, Veeva Nitro, Veeva OpenData, Veeva Link, Veeva Network, Veeva Crossix, Veeva Data Cloud, and MyVeeva for Patients; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including sales and marketing, and medical content and communications, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.