Ellevest Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Realty during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 876.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the period. 95.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Duke Realty Price Performance

DRE stock opened at $48.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. Duke Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $47.12 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.36, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Duke Realty Dividend Announcement

Duke Realty ( NYSE:DRE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $280.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.80 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 85.63% and a return on equity of 15.66%. Duke Realty’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.98%.

Insider Activity at Duke Realty

In related news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $8,698,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Duke Realty news, CFO Mark A. Denien sold 140,000 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total value of $8,698,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Steven W. Schnur sold 2,707 shares of Duke Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.03, for a total transaction of $176,036.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 6,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,598.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,138 shares of company stock valued at $9,149,800 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DRE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Edward Jones lowered shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duke Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.75.

Duke Realty Profile

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 159 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

