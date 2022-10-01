Ellevest Inc. Sells 60 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 310 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 24,503 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,548,000 after buying an additional 6,906 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $9,939,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in Rockwell Automation during the 4th quarter valued at $574,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,574 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 55,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,282,000 after purchasing an additional 24,860 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.11% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $215.11 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.08 and a 12-month high of $354.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.43.

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.35. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Rockwell Automation from $277.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Rockwell Automation from $215.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $240.29.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,974.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

