Ellevest Inc. Sells 957 Shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its stake in UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) by 51.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 898 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 957 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in UFP Industries by 61.2% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in UFP Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in UFP Industries by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,184 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Get UFP Industries alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $90.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on shares of UFP Industries to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling

UFP Industries Trading Up 0.2 %

In related news, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total value of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other UFP Industries news, CEO Matthew J. Missad sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.21, for a total value of $1,165,125.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 317,709 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,613,655.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael R. Cole sold 3,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.57, for a total transaction of $300,561.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 160,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,592,682.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 48,595 shares of company stock valued at $4,406,273. Company insiders own 3.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UFP Industries stock opened at $72.16 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $81.56 and a 200 day moving average of $77.90. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.98. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.36 billion. UFP Industries had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 30.84%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UFP Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.64%.

About UFP Industries

(Get Rating)

UFP Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets wood and wood-alternative products in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Retail, Industrial, and Construction segments. The Retail segment offers preserved and unpreserved dimensional lumber; and outdoor living products, including wood and wood composite decking and related accessories, decorative lawn, garden, craft, and hobby products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UFPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UFP Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UFP Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.