Ellevest Inc. Trims Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) by 50.5% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 2.6% in the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $421,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.9% in the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, Director Robert Francis Sharpe, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.01, for a total transaction of $277,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,570,665. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Ameriprise Financial Trading Down 0.8 %

AMP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $336.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $364.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $231.00 to $220.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $325.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $316.70.

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $251.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $271.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.92. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $219.99 and a fifty-two week high of $332.37. The company has a market cap of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.07, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.73 by $0.08. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 53.86% and a net margin of 23.49%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $5.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 23.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 18.01%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

