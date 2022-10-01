Ellevest Inc. Trims Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ellevest Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 231 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Connective Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the second quarter. Connective Portfolio Management LLC now owns 13,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,770 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 24.7% in the second quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 3,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 2.0% in the second quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 235,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,321,000 after buying an additional 4,603 shares in the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Simon Property Group in the second quarter valued at $237,000. Finally, Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Simon Property Group by 8.7% in the second quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 12,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.86% of the company’s stock.

Simon Property Group Stock Performance

Shares of SPG stock opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $103.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $86.02 and a one year high of $171.12. The firm has a market cap of $30.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.49.

Simon Property Group Increases Dividend

Simon Property Group ( NYSE:SPG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.08. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 40.59% and a return on equity of 56.93%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a $1.75 dividend. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.80%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This is a boost from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.70. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 109.20%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SPG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $158.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $173.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Simon Property Group from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Simon Property Group to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.43.

About Simon Property Group

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

