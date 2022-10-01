Equitable Trust Co. Acquires 461 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,768 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.0% of Equitable Trust Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Equitable Trust Co.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $40,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $14,477,662,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 699,790.2% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,703,262 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702,590 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025,990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,634,988,000 after purchasing an additional 83,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 2.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,553,388 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,320,515,000 after purchasing an additional 33,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on GOOGL shares. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Alphabet from $153.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $155.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Alphabet from $143.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Alphabet from $139.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.18.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 3,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,182.62, for a total value of $8,368,165.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 12,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,666,891.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total value of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,665 shares of company stock valued at $13,217,994 in the last quarter. Insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $95.65 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $95.56 and a fifty-two week high of $151.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $110.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). Alphabet had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $57.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $27.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

