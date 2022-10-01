Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) – DA Davidson dropped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Thursday, September 29th. DA Davidson analyst M. Navas now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.51. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Bancorp’s current full-year earnings is $1.79 per share.

Several other brokerages have also commented on LBAI. Raymond James lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut shares of Lakeland Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ LBAI opened at $16.01 on Friday. Lakeland Bancorp has a 12 month low of $13.91 and a 12 month high of $20.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day moving average of $15.79.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.44. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 28.25%. The company had revenue of $87.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. Lakeland Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 37.42%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Lakeland Bancorp by 30.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 326,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after acquiring an additional 75,601 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.3% during the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 60,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 13.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the period. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $220,000. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that offers various banking products and services for individuals and small to medium sized businesses. The company provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits.

