Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini expects that the bank will post earnings of $2.32 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ current full-year earnings is $8.08 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Cullen/Frost Bankers’ Q4 2022 earnings at $2.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.57 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.49 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $10.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.15 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Raymond James reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $143.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Compass Point upgraded Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com raised Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Cullen/Frost Bankers from $156.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cullen/Frost Bankers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.00.

Cullen/Frost Bankers stock opened at $132.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $147.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $134.63 and a 200-day moving average of $130.49.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 29.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This is a positive change from Cullen/Frost Bankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s payout ratio is currently 53.46%.

In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 206,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cullen/Frost Bankers news, insider Patrick B. Frost sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.19, for a total value of $2,307,420.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 206,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,493,796.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jerry Salinas sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,360.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 27,792 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,724,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,743,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC grew its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 9,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 0.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 2.4% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,201 shares of the bank’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

