Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Shares Sold by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. decreased its holdings in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 882 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 807 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Etsy were worth $65,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

ETSY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Etsy from $113.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $101.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Etsy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Etsy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.90.

In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.66, for a total transaction of $1,806,861.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $8,900,588.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Rachel C. Glaser sold 6,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $577,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 42,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,057,355. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,210 shares of company stock worth $14,178,593. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $100.13 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.01 and a 52-week high of $307.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.46. The firm has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 1.86.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.13. Etsy had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 67.88%. The business had revenue of $585.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $556.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

