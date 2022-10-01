Evercore ISI Raises Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) Price Target to $75.00

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Evercore ISI from $65.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

RCKT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.86.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Rocket Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.96 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.94. The company has a current ratio of 13.41, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -5.36 and a beta of 1.65. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $7.57 and a 1-year high of $36.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RCKT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 59.6% in the 4th quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 7,192 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

About Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

