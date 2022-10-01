Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating) by 44.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 40.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,048,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $891,704,000 after buying an additional 3,777,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,874,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,151,000 after buying an additional 1,356,321 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,176,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,481,000 after buying an additional 1,192,407 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 45.2% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,454,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,104,000 after buying an additional 1,074,847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Evergy by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 2,248,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,641,000 after buying an additional 525,589 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Evergy Stock Performance

Shares of EVRG stock opened at $59.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.63 billion, a PE ratio of 16.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.40. Evergy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $59.26 and a 52 week high of $73.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Evergy Dividend Announcement

Evergy ( NYSE:EVRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.5725 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Evergy from $74.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Evergy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.