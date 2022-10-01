Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) PT Lowered to €28.00

Evonik Industries (OTCMKTS:EVKIF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.71) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Evonik Industries from €23.00 ($23.47) to €19.00 ($19.39) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Evonik Industries from €33.00 ($33.67) to €30.00 ($30.61) in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Evonik Industries from €36.00 ($36.73) to €28.00 ($28.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reduced their target price on Evonik Industries from €28.00 ($28.57) to €25.00 ($25.51) in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered Evonik Industries from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Evonik Industries currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $26.00.

EVKIF stock opened at $17.50 on Friday. Evonik Industries has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $33.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.36.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Specialty Additives, Nutrition & Care, Smart Materials, Performance Materials, and Technology & Infrastructure segments. The Specialty Additives segment provides polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, isophorones, epoxy curing agents, oil additives, fumed silicas, matting agents, TAA and TAA derivatives, and acetylenic diol-based surfactants for consumer goods and specialized industrial applications.

