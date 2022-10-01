Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA Acquires 1,419 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up about 2.0% of Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $2,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% during the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 4,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the period. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 10.2% during the first quarter. Clarity Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,862,000 after buying an additional 1,944 shares during the period. Financial Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 20.0% during the first quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% during the first quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,134,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the period. Finally, Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on JPM. Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Barclays set a $200.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $306.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

