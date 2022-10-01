Financial Survey: Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ)

Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating) and Cancer Treatment (OTCMKTS:CTHZ – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Signify Health and Cancer Treatment, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Signify Health 0 10 2 0 2.17 Cancer Treatment 0 0 0 0 N/A

Signify Health currently has a consensus target price of $28.15, indicating a potential downside of 3.42%. Given Signify Health’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Signify Health is more favorable than Cancer Treatment.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Signify Health $773.40 million 8.84 $19.70 million ($1.91) -15.26 Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Signify Health and Cancer Treatment’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Signify Health has higher revenue and earnings than Cancer Treatment.

Profitability

This table compares Signify Health and Cancer Treatment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Signify Health -40.14% 5.82% 3.91% Cancer Treatment N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

90.1% of Signify Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.0% of Signify Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 56.1% of Cancer Treatment shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Signify Health has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cancer Treatment has a beta of -3.7, meaning that its stock price is 470% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Signify Health beats Cancer Treatment on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Signify Health

Signify Health, Inc. operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health. The Episodes of Care Services segment provides services to enhance the healthcare delivery through developing and managing episodic payment programs in partnership with healthcare providers under the Bundled Payment for Care Improvement Advanced program with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services; and care management services. The company serves health plans, governments, employers, health systems, and physician groups. The company operates in Norwalk, Connecticut, New York, New York, Dallas, Texas, South Dakota, Deerfield, Florida, and Rapid City. Signify Health, Inc. was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Cancer Treatment

Cancer Treatment Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in providing IT-enabled services; the exploitation of an invention related to the on-site production of chlorine gas and related compounds; and providing radiation therapy, diagnostic imaging, and other medical related services. The company, through a 50% interest in a joint venture, offers IT-enabled services, including medical transcriptions, billing and collecting, bookkeeping, and claims processing services. The company enables users to manufacture chlorine on-site and when needed through its device. It has a 51% interest in a radiation therapy center located in Logan, West Virginia. In addition, through its wholly owned subsidiary, CTI Management Corp., the company's president provides management services. The company is based in Carson City, Nevada.

