First Republic Bank Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share (NYSE:FRC)

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for First Republic Bank in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 28th. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $2.17 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for First Republic Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.60 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s FY2022 earnings at $8.60 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.52 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis.

First Republic Bank Stock Down 1.6 %

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Compass Point set a $175.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank to $145.00 in a research report on Friday. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $170.00 to $171.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $185.00.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $130.55 on Friday. First Republic Bank has a 52-week low of $130.35 and a 52-week high of $222.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $153.70 and a 200 day moving average of $153.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.12.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Republic Bank

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 11,522 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,962 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in First Republic Bank by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Republic Bank Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

