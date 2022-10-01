First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 47,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,779 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $2,317,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 300.5% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 66,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after purchasing an additional 49,635 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,249,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,998,000 after purchasing an additional 32,268 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,021,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,794,000 after purchasing an additional 31,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,384,000.

First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FTLS opened at $46.83 on Friday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $46.82 and a twelve month high of $52.51. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.70.

