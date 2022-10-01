First United Bank & Trust Has $3.23 Million Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

First United Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 1.5% of First United Bank & Trust’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $3,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patron Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Patron Partners LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,174,000 after buying an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 93,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lmcg Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 1st quarter worth $12,462,000. Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 916,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,445,000 after buying an additional 112,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 326,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,867,000 after buying an additional 15,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $163.36 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a one year low of $155.72 and a one year high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average is $173.89. The firm has a market cap of $429.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.14% and a net margin of 19.21%. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on JNJ shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $194.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.78.

About Johnson & Johnson

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.