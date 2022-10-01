Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The firm had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.
