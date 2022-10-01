Flagshp Cmty Re Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.50 Per Share (TSE:MHC)

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 28th. Raymond James analyst B. Sturges now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $1.50 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.43.

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The firm had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.

Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of ∞. This is a positive change from Flagshp Cmty Re’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

