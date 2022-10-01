Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $1.53 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial boosted their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Flagshp Cmty Re in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.53 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.45. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Flagshp Cmty Re’s FY2023 earnings at $1.70 EPS.
Flagshp Cmty Re Price Performance
Flagshp Cmty Re (TSE:MHC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported C$1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$1.34. The business had revenue of C$18.33 million for the quarter.
Flagshp Cmty Re Increases Dividend
