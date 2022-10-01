Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND) Position Increased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 891 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Floor & Decor were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FND. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 53.2% during the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,077,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,861,000 after acquiring an additional 374,098 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Floor & Decor by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,159,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,756,000 after acquiring an additional 206,424 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Floor & Decor during the first quarter worth $11,199,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 22.3% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 753,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,068,000 after buying an additional 137,398 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Floor & Decor by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 723,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,026,000 after buying an additional 115,132 shares during the last quarter.

Floor & Decor Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of FND opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.91 and a 12 month high of $145.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $82.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.23.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.03. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 19.25%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Floor & Decor’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on FND. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. MKM Partners began coverage on shares of Floor & Decor in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Floor & Decor to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Floor & Decor from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Steven Alan Denny sold 6,028 shares of Floor & Decor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.10, for a total value of $573,262.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,477 shares in the company, valued at $425,762.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Floor & Decor Profile

(Get Rating)

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

Featured Stories

