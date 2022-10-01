Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) by 74.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Flowserve were worth $56,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in Flowserve by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $819,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Flowserve by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 1,559,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,975,000 after purchasing an additional 9,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Bank of America raised Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on Flowserve from $39.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Flowserve Trading Down 1.2 %

NYSE:FLS opened at $24.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Flowserve Co. has a 52-week low of $23.92 and a 52-week high of $38.39.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flowserve Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is presently 109.59%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

