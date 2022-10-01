Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $32.70, but opened at $31.09. Foot Locker shares last traded at $30.42, with a volume of 31,858 shares.

Specifically, major shareholder Vesa Equity Investment S.A R.L sold 81,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.74, for a total value of $2,983,251.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,659,379 shares in the company, valued at $465,105,584.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 92,645 shares of company stock worth $3,422,290 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FL shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $24.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Williams Trading upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Foot Locker from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Foot Locker from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.70.

Foot Locker Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $33.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 5.56%. Foot Locker’s revenue was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 4.38 EPS for the current year.

Foot Locker Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.14%. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Foot Locker

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 173.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 849 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Foot Locker by 68.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,336 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 28,690 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,934 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in Foot Locker by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 716 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.06% of the company’s stock.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, atmos, WSS, Footaction, and Sidestep brand names.

