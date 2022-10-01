Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 483.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 753 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $61,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOXF. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fox Factory by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 278,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,386,000 after purchasing an additional 42,964 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,268,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,756,000 after buying an additional 17,860 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 390.8% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Fox Factory by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 12,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors bought a new stake in Fox Factory in the fourth quarter valued at $427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $79.08 on Friday. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $69.28 and a fifty-two week high of $190.29. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.16. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 22.70%. The firm had revenue of $406.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. Fox Factory’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Fox Factory news, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,795.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 2,600 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.32, for a total value of $258,232.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,201.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Christopher Tutton sold 8,055 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.21, for a total value of $831,356.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,208,795.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,655 shares of company stock worth $1,298,449. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Fox Factory from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fox Factory from $140.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets ride dynamics products worldwide. The company offers mid-end and high-end front fork and rear suspension products for mountain bikes, road bikes, and e-bikes; and powered vehicle products for side-by-side vehicles, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, and specialty vehicles and applications, such as military, motorcycles, and commercial trucks.

