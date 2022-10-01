Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT) Insider Nigel Rich CBE Acquires 40,709 Shares

Foxtons Group plc (LON:FOXT – Get Rating) insider Nigel Rich CBE acquired 40,709 shares of Foxtons Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 31 ($0.37) per share, with a total value of £12,619.79 ($15,248.66).

Nigel Rich CBE also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Foxtons Group alerts:

On Tuesday, August 2nd, Nigel Rich CBE bought 150,000 shares of Foxtons Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 42 ($0.51) per share, with a total value of £63,000 ($76,123.73).

Foxtons Group Stock Performance

Foxtons Group stock opened at GBX 30.25 ($0.37) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.83, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 38.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 38.71. Foxtons Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 28.61 ($0.35) and a 52-week high of GBX 51.80 ($0.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £95.20 million and a P/E ratio of 1,512.50.

Foxtons Group Cuts Dividend

Foxtons Group Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a GBX 0.20 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 0.47%. Foxtons Group’s payout ratio is 22.50%.

(Get Rating)

Foxtons Group plc, an estate agency, provides services to the residential property market in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Lettings, Sales, and Mortgage Broking. The Lettings segment engages in letting and managing residential properties. The Sales segment sells residential properties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Foxtons Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foxtons Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.