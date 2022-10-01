Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Lowered to C$19.00 at National Bank Financial

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by National Bank Financial from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Freehold Royalties from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $17.30.

Freehold Royalties Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRHLF opened at $10.41 on Friday. Freehold Royalties has a 52 week low of $7.78 and a 52 week high of $13.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.19.

Freehold Royalties Cuts Dividend

About Freehold Royalties

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.0685 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 7.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.2 million gross acres of land in Canada and 0.8 million gross drilling unit acres in the United States.

