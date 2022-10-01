FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

