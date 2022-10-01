FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Akzo Nobel in a research note issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Counihan now expects that the basic materials company will earn $1.11 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.35. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Akzo Nobel’s current full-year earnings is $1.29 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Akzo Nobel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.81 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.07 EPS.

Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOYGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. Akzo Nobel had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 6.05%.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €88.00 ($89.80) to €80.00 ($81.63) in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oddo Bhf downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €74.00 ($75.51) target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. HSBC downgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Akzo Nobel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Akzo Nobel from €114.00 ($116.33) to €99.00 ($101.02) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.14.

Akzo Nobel Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of OTCMKTS AKZOY opened at $18.98 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.85. The company has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Akzo Nobel has a 12-month low of $17.85 and a 12-month high of $39.50.

Akzo Nobel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akzo Nobel N.V. engages in the production and sale of paints and coatings worldwide. It offers decorative paints, including paints, lacquers, and varnishes; and a range of mixing machines and color concepts for the building and renovation industry, as well as specialty coatings for metal, wood, and other building materials.

Recommended Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Akzo Nobel (OTCMKTS:AKZOY)

Receive News & Ratings for Akzo Nobel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akzo Nobel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.