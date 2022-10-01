FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Ramaco Resources, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings per share of $4.08 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $4.54. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ramaco Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.31 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2023 earnings at $3.59 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The energy company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.96). Ramaco Resources had a net margin of 21.95% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The firm had revenue of $138.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $212.74 million.

Ramaco Resources Trading Down 0.8 %

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on METC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ramaco Resources from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Shares of METC stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. Ramaco Resources has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.73. The stock has a market cap of $405.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Institutional Trading of Ramaco Resources

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in METC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 46.3% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Ramaco Resources by 523.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,944 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,990 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Ramaco Resources in the 2nd quarter worth about $138,000. 67.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Ramaco Resources

In related news, Director David E. K. Frischkorn sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.66, for a total transaction of $58,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 35,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $413,218.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 49.78% of the company’s stock.

Ramaco Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.1133 per share. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is currently 20.09%.

About Ramaco Resources

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

