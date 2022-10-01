FY2022 EPS Estimates for Medigus Ltd. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDGS)

Medigus Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDGS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Diamond Equity reduced their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medigus in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. Diamond Equity analyst H. Diamond now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.43) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.02). The consensus estimate for Medigus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.02) per share. Diamond Equity also issued estimates for Medigus’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Get Medigus alerts:

Medigus Trading Down 6.4 %

MDGS opened at $0.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.61 and a 200-day moving average of $0.78. Medigus has a 52-week low of $0.43 and a 52-week high of $1.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 4.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Institutional Trading of Medigus

Medigus Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Medigus stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medigus Ltd. ( NASDAQ:MDGS Get Rating ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 61,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.39% of Medigus as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Institutional investors own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Medigus Ltd., a technology-based company, provides medical-related devices and products in the United States, Europe, China, Israel, and internationally. It offers Medigus Ultrasonic Surgical Endostapler, an endoscopy system, which is used for the treatment of gastroesophageal reflux disease. The company also develops biological gels to protect patients against biological threats and reduce the intrusion of allergens and viruses through the upper airways and eye cavities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Medigus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medigus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.