FY2022 EPS Estimates for QHSLab, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (OTCMKTS:USAQ)

QHSLab, Inc. (OTCMKTS:USAQ – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Litchfield Hills Research lowered their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for QHSLab in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Litchfield Hills Research analyst T. O�Neill now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.08) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($0.04). The consensus estimate for QHSLab’s current full-year earnings is ($0.04) per share. Litchfield Hills Research also issued estimates for QHSLab’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.
QHSLab Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:USAQ opened at $0.18 on Friday. QHSLab has a one year low of $0.12 and a one year high of $0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.36.
About QHSLab
QHSLab, Inc, a medical device technology and software as a service (SaaS) company, focuses on value-based healthcare, informatics, and algorithmic personalized medicine. It also develops digital therapeutics and point of care solutions to support remote patient monitoring, address chronic care, and preventive medicine.
