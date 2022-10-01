FY2022 EPS Estimates for Warrior Met Coal, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:HCC)

Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $11.02 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $13.14. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Warrior Met Coal’s current full-year earnings is $11.34 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Warrior Met Coal’s FY2023 earnings at $4.81 EPS.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.59 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $625.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $585.28 million. Warrior Met Coal had a net margin of 38.24% and a return on equity of 68.47%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Warrior Met Coal from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley raised shares of Warrior Met Coal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.67.

NYSE:HCC opened at $28.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 6.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.17. Warrior Met Coal has a 1-year low of $20.25 and a 1-year high of $42.95.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 7,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in Warrior Met Coal by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 37,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Lisa M. Schnorr purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.01 per share, with a total value of $48,015.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at $48,015. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This is a positive change from Warrior Met Coal’s previous None dividend of $0.50. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is presently 2.00%.

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

