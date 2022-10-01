Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,337 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IT. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Gartner by 588.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Gartner by 39.3% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 124 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Gartner during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IT opened at $276.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.88 billion, a PE ratio of 31.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.40. Gartner, Inc. has a 1 year low of $221.39 and a 1 year high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $291.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79.

Gartner ( NYSE:IT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.15 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Gartner, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total transaction of $91,548.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,937 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.02, for a total transaction of $199,962.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $198,102.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock worth $7,006,015. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

IT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

