GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.43 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:GDI)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc. (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) – National Bank Financial increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed now expects that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.41. The consensus estimate for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ current full-year earnings is $1.87 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for GDI Integrated Facility Services’ FY2022 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

Get GDI Integrated Facility Services alerts:

GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.47 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$526.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$497.78 million.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Stock Up 0.2 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$70.50 to C$64.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank raised their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$52.00 to C$52.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cormark decreased their price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set a “not updated” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$61.75.

TSE GDI opened at C$42.75 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$47.14 and its 200-day moving average price is C$47.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.03. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a 52 week low of C$41.00 and a 52 week high of C$59.32. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.28 million and a P/E ratio of 31.20.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other GDI Integrated Facility Services news, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$43.20 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$756,000. In related news, Senior Officer Ahmed S. Boomrod sold 11,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$46.22, for a total transaction of C$523,903.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 379,158 shares in the company, valued at C$17,524,682.76. Also, Senior Officer Stéphane Lavigne bought 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$43.20 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$756,000.

GDI Integrated Facility Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as cleaning floors, dusting desks and tables, vacuuming carpets, sanitizing kitchens and washrooms, watering plants, cleaning exterior and interior parking facilities, and removal of garbage, as well as other services, including stripping and waxing floors, carpet cleaning, heavy dust cleaning, and window cleaning.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GDI Integrated Facility Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.