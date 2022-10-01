Gear Energy (TSE:GXE) Stock Price Down 3.4% Following Insider Selling

Gear Energy Ltd. (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) dropped 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as C$1.12 and last traded at C$1.12. Approximately 106,176 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,176,016 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.16.

Specifically, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,214.39. In related news, Director Ingram Gillmore sold 134,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.13, for a total value of C$152,211.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,834,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,073,214.39. Also, Senior Officer Bryan Dozzi sold 38,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.30, for a total transaction of C$50,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 130,450 shares in the company, valued at C$169,585. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 109,968 shares of company stock valued at $141,279 and have sold 290,400 shares valued at $343,297.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on GXE shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Gear Energy from C$1.75 to C$1.55 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stifel Firstegy raised shares of Gear Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd.

Gear Energy Trading Down 1.7 %

The company has a market capitalization of C$294.32 million and a PE ratio of 2.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.25 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Gear Energy (TSE:GXE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$57.64 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Gear Energy Ltd. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gear Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gear Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.27%.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, acquires, develops, and holds interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. Its properties include the Celtic/Paradise Hill property located approximately 40 kilometers northeast of Lloydminster Alberta; the Wildmere field situated approximately 200 kilometers southeast of Edmonton, Alberta; the Wilson Creek property located in Central Alberta; and the Tableland property situated southwest of Estevan in Southeast Saskatchewan.

Featured Articles

