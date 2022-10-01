Generac (NYSE:GNRC) Coverage Initiated at Cowen

Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $229.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Guggenheim cut their price target on Generac from $561.00 to $455.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Generac from $350.00 to $305.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TheStreet lowered Generac from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Generac to $394.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Generac in a report on Friday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $397.00.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $231.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.99. Generac has a 1-year low of $167.11 and a 1-year high of $524.31. The firm has a market cap of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $2.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.34. Generac had a return on equity of 29.42% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.39 earnings per share. Generac’s revenue was up 40.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Generac will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.96, for a total transaction of $1,324,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 610,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $161,883,936. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 411.5% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 133 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Generac in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 90.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

