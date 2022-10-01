General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 51.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,197 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 8,530 shares during the quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 3.5 %

General Motors stock opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.93. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $67.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.73.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. General Motors’s payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of General Motors to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of General Motors in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.28.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

