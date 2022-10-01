Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. Has $5.48 Million Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,448 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 2.7% of Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $5,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.2% during the second quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 7,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.0% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,660,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the second quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 21,885 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,464,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.5% during the second quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,675 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthpoint LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 7.5% during the second quarter. Wealthpoint LLC now owns 2,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup raised shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $154.00 to $153.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $117.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Monday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $145.95.

Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $104.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $104.40 and a 52-week high of $172.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

