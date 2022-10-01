Glencore plc Expected to Post FY2022 Earnings of $3.12 Per Share (OTCMKTS:GLNCY)

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for Glencore in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will earn $3.12 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.76. The consensus estimate for Glencore’s current full-year earnings is $3.07 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Glencore’s FY2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.88 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on GLNCY. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Glencore from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 580 ($7.01) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Glencore from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Glencore from GBX 740 ($8.94) to GBX 730 ($8.82) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.00.

Glencore Price Performance

Glencore Announces Dividend

Shares of Glencore stock opened at $10.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Glencore has a 1 year low of $9.17 and a 1 year high of $14.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.221 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

