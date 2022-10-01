Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) Stock Holdings Lifted by DAVENPORT & Co LLC

DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,897 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 1,446 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $612,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GMED. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 93.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 345 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in Globus Medical by 183.5% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 499 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Globus Medical by 159.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 737 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Globus Medical by 32,200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 969 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on GMED. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Globus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Globus Medical from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Globus Medical to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.36.

Shares of GMED stock opened at $59.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.98, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.62. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.60 and a 52 week high of $81.78.

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative, deformity, tumors, and trauma conditions; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

