Good Life Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Good Life Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 33,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $3,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPM. Corvex Management LP raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 426,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $67,520,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Codex Capital L.L.C. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Codex Capital L.L.C. now owns 2,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 26,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 25,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,104,000 after purchasing an additional 757 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:JPM opened at $104.50 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $104.40 and a 52 week high of $172.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $306.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $121.16.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by ($0.09). JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Several brokerages have commented on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $145.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

