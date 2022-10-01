Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU) Insider Michael J. Roney Buys 12,000 Shares

Grafton Group plc (LON:GFTU – Get Rating) insider Michael J. Roney acquired 12,000 shares of Grafton Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 625 ($7.55) per share, with a total value of £75,000 ($90,623.49).

Shares of LON:GFTU opened at GBX 671.80 ($8.12) on Friday. Grafton Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 621.90 ($7.51) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,398 ($16.89). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 753.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 853.11. The stock has a market capitalization of £1.56 billion and a P/E ratio of 764.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.04, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a GBX 9.25 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. Grafton Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.47%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GFTU shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($12.69) price objective on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Grafton Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st.

Grafton Group plc engages in the distribution, retailing, and manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, Finland, and the United Kingdom. Its Distribution segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

