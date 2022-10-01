Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE) Insider Dan Nicholson Buys 35 Shares of Stock

Great Portland Estates Plc (LON:GPE – Get Rating) insider Dan Nicholson bought 35 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 431 ($5.21) per share, with a total value of £150.85 ($182.27).

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 438.60 ($5.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 535.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 614.15. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 664.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.91, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.38. Great Portland Estates Plc has a one year low of GBX 388.18 ($4.69) and a one year high of GBX 748 ($9.04).

Separately, Baader Bank lowered their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 700 ($8.46) to GBX 670 ($8.10) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 717.50 ($8.67).

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

