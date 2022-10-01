Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires 192 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,691 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $378,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHW. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $6,163,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $491,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $286,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $141,000. Finally, Cinctive Capital Management LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth $1,652,000. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $335.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $310.39.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $204.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $204.57 and a twelve month high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.73.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. Sherwin-Williams’s quarterly revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

