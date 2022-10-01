Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 4,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ATVI. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 21,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 103,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 123,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,863,000 after acquiring an additional 23,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its position in Activision Blizzard by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 269,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,554,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares in the last quarter. 78.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Activision Blizzard

In other Activision Blizzard news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total value of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Daniel Alegre sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.16, for a total transaction of $781,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,690 shares in the company, valued at $13,810,090.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 10,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.22, for a total value of $816,158.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 186,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,930,305.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Activision Blizzard Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ATVI opened at $74.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.18, a quick ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.40 and a twelve month high of $86.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.16. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.51.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 24.57%. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ATVI shares. Moffett Nathanson raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Activision Blizzard from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised Activision Blizzard from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.58.

Activision Blizzard Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision, Blizzard, and King. It develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers, and mobile devices, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies that distribute Activision and Blizzard products.

