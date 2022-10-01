Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:IYR – Get Rating) by 79.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares US Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 46.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,893,324 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,116,000 after buying an additional 917,207 shares during the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 2,498,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,424,000 after buying an additional 41,909 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 824,723 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $95,782,000 after buying an additional 24,785 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in iShares US Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,110,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in iShares US Real Estate ETF by 174,298.0% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 355,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after buying an additional 355,568 shares during the last quarter.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Price Performance

iShares US Real Estate ETF stock opened at $81.42 on Friday. iShares US Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $80.09 and a one year high of $116.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $95.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.10.

iShares US Real Estate ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Real Estate ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index Fund (the Fund), is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Real Estate Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the real estate sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as real estate holding and development and real estate investment trusts (REITs).

