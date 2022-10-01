Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Invests $354,000 in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in C3.ai, Inc. (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 19,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in C3.ai by 755.8% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in C3.ai in the first quarter valued at about $44,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in C3.ai in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in C3.ai by 26.0% in the first quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total transaction of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen M. Ward, Jr. sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.90, for a total transaction of $161,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 546,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,049,785.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Juho Parkkinen sold 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $38,562.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 363,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,619,813.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 97,331 shares of company stock valued at $1,293,848. Insiders own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

AI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on C3.ai from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on C3.ai from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush lowered their price target on C3.ai to $13.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC downgraded C3.ai from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on C3.ai from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, C3.ai presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.70.

AI stock opened at $12.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200-day moving average of $18.53. C3.ai, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.14 and a fifty-two week high of $53.82.

C3.ai (NYSE:AI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $65.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.02 million. C3.ai had a negative return on equity of 19.23% and a negative net margin of 85.25%. C3.ai’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that C3.ai, Inc. will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

C3.ai, Inc operates as an enterprise artificial intelligence (AI) software company. The company provides software-as-a-service applications for enterprises. Its software solutions include C3 AI Suite, a platform-as-a-service application development and runtime environment that enables customers to design, develop, and deploy enterprise AI applications; and C3 AI Applications, which include industry-specific and application-specific turnkey AI solutions.

