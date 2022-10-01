Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. Makes New Investment in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after purchasing an additional 163,430 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after purchasing an additional 59,967 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after purchasing an additional 56,075 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after purchasing an additional 132,587 shares during the period. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% in the second quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Down 0.5 %

AMN opened at $105.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.75 and a 52 week high of $129.12. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $107.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $104.36.

AMN Healthcare Services ( NYSE:AMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.31. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 49.78% and a net margin of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 66.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AMN Healthcare Services announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 15th that allows the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 5.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AMN Healthcare Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com cut AMN Healthcare Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, insider Denise L. Jackson sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.09, for a total transaction of $677,879.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,267 shares in the company, valued at $1,956,213.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

